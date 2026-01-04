Florida State Seminoles' quarterback search is taking a dramatic turn, and it comes with a rivalry twist. Just days after Florida Gators' season ended and the transfer portal picture began to take shape, former Gators quarterback DJ Lagway is set to visit Tallahassee.

The visit represents a notable escalation in what had already been quiet communication between the two sides. Earlier reports indicated Florida State had been in touch with Lagway, but ESPN insider Pete Thamel’s report made it clear that mutual interest has now progressed to an on-campus evaluation.

“Sources: Former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is set to visit Florida State tomorrow.” Thamel posted on X, formerly Twitter, confirming the development and immediately igniting reaction across the state.

The Seminoles are actively seeking a new starting QB after Thomas Castellanos declared for the NFL Draft, leaving a major void under center following a 5-7 season.

Lagway enters the portal with experience, upside, and plenty of intrigue. Over two seasons at Florida, he appeared in 24 games with 19 starts, throwing for 4,179 yards with 28 touchdowns.

His production, however, came with volatility, as he also threw 23 interceptions, including 14 during the 2025 season. Still, his ability to push the ball downfield and handle a heavy workload keeps him firmly in demand.

Florida State isn’t alone in its pursuit. Since announcing his decision to transfer, Lagway has been linked to Missouri Tigers, Baylor Bears, Louisville Cardinals, and Virginia Cavaliers. Lagway is highly viewed despite an uneven tenure in Gainesville and he also has two years of eligibility remaining.

Injuries also played a massive role in Lagway’s Florida career. He dealt with a sports hernia that required surgery, along with shoulder, hamstring, and calf issues, factors that contributed to inconsistency and stalled momentum. Even so, evaluators believe his flashes of high-level play suggest there’s more to unlock in the right situation.

Florida State is casting a wide net, as Thamel also reported the Seminoles are hosting former UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea on the same weekend. That context makes Lagway’s visit especially important, as the staff weighs immediate stability against long-term upside.

For Lagway, the Tallahassee trip represents a potential fresh start — and a chance to rewrite his narrative against familiar competition. For Florida State, it could be a defining move in reshaping the program’s offensive future heading into a crucial offseason.