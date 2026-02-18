Two years after filing the first-ever player-initiated NIL lawsuit in college football history, Jaden Rashada has settled his case against former Florida head coach Billy Napier.

The well-traveled quarterback agreed to a settlement with Napier, Front Office Sports reported on Wednesday. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but the case legally ended before reaching a “deeply invasive discovery phase and trial in open court.”

Rashada initiated the lawsuit in 2024, one year after Florida reportedly failed to pay him the full amount it owed him in NIL salary. Rashada initially committed to Miami, which agreed to pay him nearly $10 million, but flipped to the Gators, who offered him a $13.85 million deal. Napier's staff also purportedly told Rashada it would cover any payments he needed to make to the Hurricanes for breaking that contract.

Rashada decommitted from Florida within weeks of flipping after it failed to come close to paying him the $13.85 amount owed. The quarterback ended up playing his freshman season at Arizona State before suing Napier, along with Gators booster Hugh Hathcock and director of player engagement Marcus Castro-Walker. Hathcock owned and operated the independent booster group Gator Collective, which was supposed to be the source of Rashada's payments.

Rashada's lawsuit alleged that he lost the $9.5 million opportunity with Miami by flipping to Florida on the false pretense that he would receive more money in Gainesville. He argued that the whole ordeal gave him a rocky start to his college football career, which has not panned out as he imagined.

Napier has since been fired by Florida and is no longer affiliated with the school. He was hired in December 2025 to replace Bob Chesney as James Madison's head coach.

Jaden Rashada's tumultuous career takes him back to SEC

While Napier is no longer in the SEC, Rashada recently rejoined the conference. He transferred back into the league with Georgia in 2024 but never played a game for the Bulldogs before spending the 2025 season with Sacramento State. Rashada returned to FBS competition by committing to Mississippi State in the 2026 college football transfer portal.

The former four-star recruit only appeared in a handful of games at Sacramento State, ending the year with 264 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception, while completing 40.5 percent of his passes.

Rashada will compete with returning sophomore Kamario Taylor for the starting job in 2026 to replace Blake Shapen. Taylor started two games in 2025 and ended his freshman campaign with a 241-yard performance against Wake Forest in the Mayo Bowl.