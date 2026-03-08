Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners landed a talented prospect in the 2027 recruiting class, earning the commitment of safety Jaylen Scott.

Scott announced his pledge to the Sooners on Saturday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Hailing from Mobile, Alabama, he chose the Sooners over the Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, and Georgia Bulldogs among others.

“This for you grandma,” Scott said to Fawcett.

Scott stands out as a four-star defender with a 90 score on 247Sports. He ranks as the fifth-best player from the state of Alabama, the 11th-best player at his position, and the 119th-best player in the entire class. His composite score of 0.9349 puts him at eighth, 14th and 164th in those respective categories.

“It's the way they keep it real with me,” Scott told Sooners Illustrated on the 247Sports Network. “The defensive scheme they have going on, which really seems like it fits me personally. And the staff itself, plus the players, it feels like a real brotherhood.”

What's next for Oklahoma after landing Jaylen Scott

Article Continues Below

It's clear that Brent Venables and Oklahoma are gearing up for the future, especially after adding Jaylen Scott's talents to the 2027 class.

Listed at 6-foot and 165 pounds, Scott had an exceptional 2025 season at Williamson High School. He finished his junior year with 104 total tackles, 52 solo tackles, five interceptions, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. How he performs in 2026 as a senior will be on the Sooners' radar.

Meanwhile, Venables will look forward to Year 5 of his head coaching career with the Sooners. They have gone 32-20 throughout his first four seasons at the helm, showing promise in two of those campaigns.

Venables led Oklahoma to a strong 10-3 overall record in 2025. They went 6-2 throughout SEC Play, punching their ticket to the College Football Playoff. However, they lost in the first round to the Alabama Crimson Tide by a 34-24 score.