One NFL Draft hopeful is powering his way up the boards. Florida football defensive lineman Caleb Banks is using the Senior Bowl to boost his stock.

His practice work down in Mobile, Ala. will turn heads.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post caught video of Banks' snap explosion and penetration on display. The big 6-foot-6, 330-pounder moves swiftly and around his solo block while in pads.

Florida DL Caleb Banks 👀 pic.twitter.com/OP7OJVoZu0 — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 29, 2026

That's not all from Banks — as he slips past 6-foot-5, 338-pounder Jeremiah Wright of Auburn here.

Caleb Banks against Jeremiah Wright – a battle of good vs good this week. Advantage Banks here pic.twitter.com/MwhblzsEe9 — TJ Wengert (@TJWengert) January 29, 2026

Finally, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller called Banks' Thursday a “breakout party” type of day. Which now fuels the theories Banks will rise up the draft board.

Teams that can turn to Florida DL Caleb Banks in NFL Draft

Banks entered 2025 as a huge non-quarterback sleeper talent. He displays rare and uncanny athleticism as one of the draft class's biggest prospects.

He showed that same Senior Bowl explosion on Saturdays in the fall — exploding off the snap in one-gap assignments. Banks beat foes off the combination of powerful hands and quick feet.

Caleb Banks is a MASSIVE player (6’6, 330) with thunderous hands who moves quite well. Pure raw talent with a chance to dominate the Senior Bowl https://t.co/cStCyuTnAc pic.twitter.com/bYOSyUfaJ8 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) December 14, 2025

The Gator brings the imposing frame that could make centers cringe facing him as a zero-technique nose tackle. Yet brings a quickness that gets defensive coordinators/head coaches envisioning him as a three-technique.

Florida found a way to refine his hand timing when engaging with blockers. Banks improved his hand punches that rattled then shocked offensive linemen.

NFL teams desiring interior line help will eye Banks during this draft process. The Chicago Bears surface as one, as the team ranked 27th against the run.

Kansas City looks like one more major suitor too — especially with Chris Jones aging. Fellow AFC West foe the Las Vegas Raiders need IDL help too after ranking 30th in rush touchdowns allowed.

But the Cincinnati Bengals need the most rush defense help, with falling to 32nd this past season.