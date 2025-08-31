Week one of college football featured top 10 upsets involving the Southeastern Conference. But Florida football watched Vernon Brown III grab the spotlight — by grabbing the early case for Catch of the Year.

D.J. Lagway escaped early pressure in the pocket. The quarterback located Brown III already deep down the field. Lagway rifled his throw inside the Long Island University red zone. The wide receiver backpedaled and briefly looked like he lost his footing.

Except Brown III executed an Odell Beckham-like one-handed grab. Completing the catch with his right hand in this fashion:

THE CATCH OF THE YEAR CONVERSATION HAS STARTED 🔥pic.twitter.com/pecFwYM9B4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

Brown sparked the conversation for top catch of the 2025 college football season. No doubt his highlight will get played throughout the season. Especially by Gators fans. Except Brown prevented a disastrous incompletion from happening.

Reactions spark for Vernon Brown III catch during Florida romp

Brown hauled in a 41-yard reception via Lagway. Who entered the game hearing Heisman Trophy chatter. Lagway and the Gators scored three plays later — as he hit J. Michael Sturdivant from eight yards.

The Brown catch, however, sparked reactions across the internet. Including Prize Picks evoking memories of a near-similar grab that became revered.

Yahoo Sports even shared how the freshman channeled the Super Bowl winning wide receiver on that grab. Florida beat reporter Max Bernstein called it a “big boy catch” as his reaction.

Brown emerged as one of only three true freshman wide receivers to start in a season opener for the Gators. National champion Percy Harvin is one of the past WRs who started for Florida right out of high school. Though Antonio Callaway represented the last to start as an incoming freshman back in 2015.

The Orlando native Brown earned five-star status on the college football recruiting trail. And became a massive coup for head coach Billy Napier. Brown turned down 42 total offers for the Gators. Now he's turned in the first epic reception of '25. And delivered it on a day rivals Texas and Alabama went down to create early chaos in the SEC.