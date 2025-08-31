Week one of college football featured top 10 upsets involving the Southeastern Conference. But Florida football watched Vernon Brown III grab the spotlight — by grabbing the early case for Catch of the Year.

D.J. Lagway escaped early pressure in the pocket. The quarterback located Brown III already deep down the field. Lagway rifled his throw inside the Long Island University red zone. The wide receiver backpedaled and briefly looked like he lost his footing.

Except Brown III executed an Odell Beckham-like one-handed grab. Completing the catch with his right hand in this fashion:

Brown sparked the conversation for top catch of the 2025 college football season. No doubt his highlight will get played throughout the season. Especially by Gators fans. Except Brown prevented a disastrous incompletion from happening.

Reactions spark for Vernon Brown III catch during Florida romp 

Florida Gators wide receiver Vernell Brown III (8) runs with the ball against the Long Island Sharks during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Brown hauled in a 41-yard reception via Lagway. Who entered the game hearing Heisman Trophy chatter. Lagway and the Gators scored three plays later — as he hit J. Michael Sturdivant from eight yards.

The Brown catch, however, sparked reactions across the internet. Including Prize Picks evoking memories of a near-similar grab that became revered.

Yahoo Sports even shared how the freshman channeled the Super Bowl winning wide receiver on that grab. Florida beat reporter Max Bernstein called it a “big boy catch” as his reaction.

Brown emerged as one of only three true freshman wide receivers to start in a season opener for the Gators. National champion Percy Harvin is one of the past WRs who started for Florida right out of high school. Though Antonio Callaway represented the last to start as an incoming freshman back in 2015.

The Orlando native Brown earned five-star status on the college football recruiting trail. And became a massive coup for head coach Billy Napier. Brown turned down 42 total offers for the Gators. Now he's turned in the first epic reception of '25. And delivered it on a day rivals Texas and Alabama went down to create early chaos in the SEC.

More NCAA Football News
North Carolina A&T's first game end the Shawn Gibbs era ends in a heartbreaking loss to Reggie Barlow's Tennessee State Tigers.
North Carolina A&T loses heartbreaker to Tennessee State 24-21Randall Barnes ·
Philadelphia Eagles primary bodyguard, Big Dom DiSandro looks on during warm ups before the preseason game between the New York Jets and the Eagles at MetLife Stadium.
Big Dom brings Eagles Super Bowl ring to Penn State openerAlex House ·
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry (92) pressures Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. Ohio State won 14-7.
Texas football’s Arch Manning’s 3-word honest ‘hope’ after loss to Ohio StateJordan Llanes ·
Florida State Seminoles running back Kam Davis (3) and associate head coach Odell Haggins react after a play Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.
Brother of Florida State legend commits after Alabama upsetLorenzo J Reyna ·
Cleveland Browns managing and principal partner Jimmy Haslam during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Browns’ Jimmy Haslam among executives watching Clemson-LSU in personAlex House ·
Jackson State outlasted Hampton in their season opener 28-14 in a hard-fought battle where the defense and run game shined.
Jackson State outlasts Hampton University 28-14 in hard-fought battleRandall Barnes ·