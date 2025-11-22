Vanderbilt football is watching the final days of Diego Pavia in Nashville. The dual-threat quarterback has delivered one epic highlight after another with Pavia earning Heisman Trophy chatter. But his latest came in insane fashion on Senior Day against Kentucky.

Known more for making plays out of the pocket, Pavia stays between the tackles to uncork this 71-yard bomb:

Diego Pavia with the 71-yard TD pass to Tre Richardson on Senior Day 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IqqR1UAWJF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tre Richardson exploded past the single coverage in stride and put the Commodores on the board.

Pavia entered the game facing a wide-range of emotions. He set foot inside FirstBank Stadium for the final regular season home game of his career. He received a loud range of applause once he was introduce next in the Commodores' senior class.

Can Vanderbilt, Diego Pavia make CFP? Lingering scenarios revealed

Vandy and Pavia rank No. 6 in the Southeastern Conference power rankings. But is there a chance the Commodores can become a surprise SEC representative for the College Football Playoffs?

The Commodores entered Saturday 8-2 overall against the Wildcats. But they've never won more than nine games in a season through their 122-season history.

Vandy settling for 9-3 overall likely won't help its chances to enter the 12-team postseason bracket. Pavia and Vanderbilt must win out to earn consideration.

They not only must topple the upset-minded Wildcats, but head to Knoxville and knock off rival Tennessee the following week to earn any kind of CFP love.

But external factors still come into play here. Vandy needs Alabama to also falter once before the calendar flips to December. The Crimson Tide holds the tiebreaker advantage over Vandy after beating the Commodores earlier this season. Oklahoma is one more SEC representative with an increasing chance to making it into the CFP at 9-2 overall.

Vanderbilt sits at No. 14 in the CFP rankings.