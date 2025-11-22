Despite trotting into Week 13 with a 2-8 record, Arkansas is going blow-for-blow with Texas in the first half of their college football clash. Razorbacks entered halftime only down by four, largely due to the early work done by running back Mike Washington Jr.

Washington has been one of the most underrated players in the SEC all season, entering Week 13 with 913 rushing yards. The senior racked up 101 rushing yards in the first half against Texas, including a thunderous 22-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Washington trucked Texas safety Michael Taaffe on his way to the end zone and let Longhorns fans know about it after the fact. The rear-side camera picked up Washington after his score, catching him repeatedly telling fans, “I'm like that.”

'I'M LIKE THAT!" 😤 Mike Washington Jr. TRUCKED the Texas defender for the TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5iJ7tsfdBn — ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

The truck would be impressive over any defender, let alone Taaffe. The veteran safety entered Week 13 with 58 tackles, third-most on the team, as one of the top run-stopping safeties in the country. Taaffe was named a Jim Thorpe Award finalist in October.

Article Continues Below

Washington did his damage in the first half on just 11 carries. He took his first carry of the game for 41 yards to set the tone early before reaching the end zone a few possessions later.

In addition to his ground work, Washington caught two passes for six yards in the first half. His 107 total scrimmage yards accounted for nearly half of Arkansas' 253 first-half offensive production.

With over 100 rushing yards in the first half, Washington is now over 1,000 for the season. The fifth-year running back has achieved the milestone number for the first time in his well-traveled career, while becoming the first 1,ooo-yard Razorback runner since Raheim Sanders in 2022.

In a wayward season marred by former head coach Sam Pittman's firing, Washington's success has been one of the few bright spots for Arkansas in 2025.