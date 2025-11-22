On Saturday, Iowa football and its fans were looking to turn the tables after a heartbreaking loss to Oregon the previous weekend. They were back at home at Kinnick Stadium to take on Michigan State.

In the first quarter, Iowa got a boost from WR and return specialist Kaden Wetjan. On 4th down and 2, Wetjan caught the ball and ran 62 yards all the way into the endzone to put the first points on the board. In the process, Wetjan established a place in program history by breaking the record for the most return touchdowns with six, per Gus Martin of Hawk Central.

Kaden Wetjan with the PUNT RETURN TD 😤 pic.twitter.com/55rEzArZMr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 22, 2025

The Hawkeyes entered the game with a 6-4 record as well as a 4-3 record in the Big Ten conference. Meanwhile, Michigan State came in with a 3-7 record and a 0-7 mark in the Big Ten.

Also, Wetjan has accumulated 391 punt return yards and 338 kickoff return yards this season, with touchdowns in each category. Additionally, he has 20 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown to his name. Plus, Wetjan has 74 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns this year.

Iowa is looking to push through the rest of the season with one more game left on the schedule against Nebraska on Nov. 28.

Other notable Iowa record-setting players

The guy Wetjan surpassed for the record was Tim Dwight, who was a two-time All-American at Iowa from 1994 to 1997. Afterward, Dwight played in the NFL from 1998 to 2007.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz holds the record for the most wins in Big Ten history. Kicker Tory Taylor holds the NCAA record for averaging 40 or more yards per punt over the course of 43 games. Sedrick Shaw holds the career record in rushing yards with 4,974 career yards. Also, he is the only player in program history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in three different seasons.

Fellow rusher Tavian Banks set a record for accumulating 1,671 rushing yards in a season.