The No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs pulled off a 35-3 Week 13 win over the Charlotte 49ers to advance to a 10-1 record on the season. However, quarterback Gunner Stockton was oddly unavailable for postgame interviews, and we now know the reason why.

There is nothing wrong, as reports indicate that Georgia decided to just give Stockton the night off from interviews, according to Alison Mastrangelo of WSB-TV in Atlanta. This is the first time all season that the junior quarterback did not participate in any postgame interviews.

“Team official told me they just decided to give Gunner the night off from interviews.”

So, fear not, Georgia fans. Gunner Stockton is doing just fine. Head coach Kirby Smart said as much when Mastrangelo asked him why the star quarterback wasn't going to talk with her and the WSB-TV team.

“Gunner Stockton did not talk postgame. He always talks after the game. I asked Kirby Smart about it, and he said he's fine.”

Georgia took a big lead early against Charlotte and never looked back. Gunner Stockton ended the contest with 196 passing yards and an interception while completing 80.9% of his pass attempts. Quarterbacks Ryan Puglisi and Ryan Montgomery also got some playing time, considering it was a blowout by halftime.

All five of Georgia's touchdowns came on the ground, with running backs Nate Frazier (two scores) and Bo Walker (three scores) recording them. This Week 13 matchup was a nice tune-up game that allowed numerous players on the roster to get some playing time who normally don't.

The Bulldogs will now prepare for their Week 14 matchup against the No. 14 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. That should be a much more competitive contest, as both teams are fighting for potential spots in the College Football Playoff.