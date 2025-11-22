The race for the 2025 Heisman Trophy is heating up. While the rest of the college football world is embracing the emergence of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Ohio State's Julian Sayin, Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez is starting to gain some steam heading into the final weeks of the regular season. One notable name backing Rodriguez' Heisman bid is Baylor legend and former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III.

On the latest edition of Fox's Big Noon Kickoff, Griffin III explained his reasoning while making a case for Rodriguez to join Travis Hunter as consecutive defensive players to win the Heisman.

“Mendoza the supercomputer, and Julian super Sayin from Ohio State, don't give me either of them. Give me the mustache-wearing, the cowboy hat-wearing, the Army black hawk flying, Jacob Rodriguez,” said Griffin III. “Why not? This guy has better names than Manti Te'o, when he was a Heisman runner-up. This guy has an amazing story, and he's leading the number one defense in the country at Texas Tech. So why not have the defensive guy win the Heisman Trophy? This man right here is the best player in the country, and he is my Heisman Trophy pick.”

Article Continues Below

"GIVE ME THE MUSTACHE FOR HEISMAN." @RGIII picks @TexasTechFB LB Jacob Rodriguez as his Heisman winner 💪🏆 pic.twitter.com/IccoOlSvzi — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) November 22, 2025

It will be tough for Rodriguez to out-duel Mendoza and Sayin for the Heisman Trophy, as defensive players rarely win the award. Yet, if anyone is to do it, Rodriguez has a compelling case.

Through 11 games, the senior Red Raiders linebacker ranks 16th in total tackles (97), is tied for second in interceptions (4), and leads the nation with seven forced fumbles. His efforts have helped push Texas Tech football to the top of the Big 12 and cemented its status in the College Football Playoffs.