Hours before the UAB Blazers football program kicked off against the South Florida Bulls, reports indicate that a stabbing incident took place during a team breakfast. One player is said to have been arrested and is deemed a suspect for allegedly stabbing two of his teammates.

UAB has not released the names of the players involved, according to Jake Trotter of ESPN. The two players who were stabbed are said to be in stable condition.

“A UAB football player stabbed two of his teammates Saturday morning at the football facility ahead of the Blazers' home game against South Florida, a university spokesman confirmed to ESPN. The suspect has been arrested, and both injured players are in stable condition after being taken to UAB Hospital. The school has not released the names of any of the players involved.”

Shortly after the news broke, UAB released an official statement regarding the alleged incident. The University claims that it is happy to announce that the two victims did not suffer fatal wounds, and said that their thoughts are with the players and their families, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. The program also asks for patience and privacy while police investigate the alleged incident.

“We're grateful to report that two players injured in an incident this morning at the Football Operations Building are in stable condition. Our thoughts are with them and their families as they recover. The suspect – another player – remains in custody, and an investigation is taking place.

“The team elected to play today's game. UAB's top priority remains the safety and well-being of all of our students. Given patient privacy and the ongoing investigation, we have no further comment at this time.”