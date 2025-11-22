Texas Tech is already bolstering it's roster for next season, landing an HBCU star via the transfer portal. Allen University defensive lineman Amarie Fleming is heading to Lubbock, Texas, as he is the first 2026 addition for the Red Raiders. He announced his commitment in a post on his X account on Thursday.

“After an AMAZING conversation, I'm blessed to announce an my COMMITMENT to the Texas Tech University,” he posted.

Fleming, who is one of the best defensive linemen in Division II football, had offers from several over Division I institutions, including SWAC HBCU Alabama State as well as Eastern Illinois, Gardner-Webb, Kennesaw State, Southeast Missouri State, Arkansas State, and Sacramento State. The key to the massive interest for Fleming is his ability to generate pressure on the defensive line.

He finished the 2025 season netting 48 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, as well as four forced fumbles. His talent landed him on the All-SIAC first team, one of eight total Yellow Jacket players to earn the honor. Allen University had a good year in head coach Cedric Pearl's second season, finishing 6-5 overall and 5-3 in conference.

Flemming is the latest HBCU talent to receive FBS looks for his work in the SIAC. In May, former Fort Valley State Wildcast star Josh Burney joined Purdue via the transfer portal. Like Flemming, Burney was a star on the defensive line for a Fort Valley State defensive front that was among the best in Division II football under then-head coach Shawn Gibbs in 2024.

Now, Fleming is set to continue his career in the FBS with NFL aspirations surely in view for him.