Only a handful of players have gained more traction among college football fans in 2025 than USC receiver Makai Lemon. The junior's stellar campaign continued early in Week 13, when he showed off his arm on a 24-yard trick play touchdown pass against Oregon.

Lemon entered Week 13 as the third-leading receiver in the FBS with 1,090 receiving yards. However, he revealed a surprising passing touch in the latest addition to his robust highlight reel by finding freshman Tanook Hines in the end zone on a reverse in the second quarter.

OH MY GOODNESS 😱😱 Makai Lemon with the PASS and Tanook Hines with the CATCH for @USCFB 📺:CBS pic.twitter.com/ajSDdMM9xD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite having no previous quarterback experience, Lemon threw a near-perfect spiral in the right spot. The pass was high, but it allowed Hines to high-point the catch in front of Oregon defensive back Aaron Flowers.

Lemon tossed the score after hauling in an eight-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Maiava in the first quarter. His receiving touchdown gave USC a 7-0 lead over the No. 7 Ducks, and his passing touchdown knotted the game at 14.

The pass was Lemon's first of the 2025 season, but he has one previous completion in his career. He was used on a similar play against UCLA in 2024, when he completed a 39-yard pass to Kyron Hudson to set up an eventual score. However, Lemon's completion to Hines marked the first passing touchdown of his career.

Lemon's pass was the latest installment of USC's attempt to expand its offensive creativity. Following months of fan criticism, Lincoln Riley has notably opened up his playbook in recent weeks with a bevy of trick plays, including a controversial fake punt against Northwestern in Week 11.