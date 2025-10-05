For the second year in a row, head coach Billy Napier and the Florida Gators pulled off a season-saving upset in front of their home crowd.

After a turbulent September that saw Florida lose three straight games and Napier’s job security questioned, the Gators responded with a 29-21 victory over the No. 9 Texas Longhorns, a win that not only snapped their losing streak but also reignited belief in the program’s direction.

The Swamp was electric from start to finish, with Florida jumping out to an early lead behind an aggressive game plan and steady play from quarterback DJ Lagway.

The freshman showed poise and maturity beyond his years, delivering key completions while the defense constantly pressured Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

After weeks of offensive inconsistency, the Gators finally played a complete game, a point Napier emphasized postgame, as noticed by On3, reminding everyone that he hasn’t lost faith in his team.

“That's the football team I thought we had in the very beginning,” Napier said. “We finally kind of put it together there and played all three phases very complementary. You’ve got to give these kids some credit. I think nowadays in college athletics, maybe there’s a little bit of a black eye about the sport and what it can teach, but I can only speak for ours. I’m not giving up on this team.”

The statement was vintage Napier: calm, direct, and rooted in conviction. While Florida’s offense had struggled in previous weeks, scoring only seven points against Miami and ten against LSU, the turnaround against Texas was stark.

The Gators averaged seven yards per play and controlled the tempo throughout, executing with confidence rarely seen earlier this season.

Napier credited his players for staying unified through the adversity, adding that their response speaks volumes about the culture being built in Gainesville.

“That’s a football team,” Napier said. “They didn’t blame anybody else. They took ownership and went back to work. We’ve handled adversity. Now, can we handle a little bit of success? That’ll be the next challenge.”

Wide receiver Dallas Wilson provided one of the game’s biggest highlights in the third quarter, hauling in a tough catch and breaking multiple tackles to find the end zone.

It was a statement play that symbolized Florida’s physicality and determination. Wilson finished with six receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns, while Lagway threw for 298 yards and added two scores through the air.

Running back Jaden Baugh also starred, rushing for 107 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.

Florida now heads to College Station to face No. 6 Texas A&M, looking to prove this victory was more than just a one-week spark. For Napier, the message remains simple: this team is growing, and he’s not backing down.