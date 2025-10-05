Dallas Wilson had an impressive highlight during the Florida Gators' matchup against the No. 9 Texas Longhorns on Saturday afternoon.

Florida was in need of a big win, coming off a slow start after going 2-3 in their first five games. Getting a ranked victory over the Longhorns would be crucial, giving them much-needed momentum for the remainder of the year.

Wilson's time to shine came in the end of the third quarter. Florida led 22-14 at the time as the defense performed well to limit Texas' offense. With less than one minute remaining in the period, quarterback DJ Lagway found Wilson for a solid pass, which the receiver caught as he powered his way into the end zone.

True freshman Dallas Wilson with a STRONG touchdown to improve Florida’s lead over Texas😤 (via ESPN)pic.twitter.com/hqQmrpJwr5 — On3 (@On3sports) October 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Dallas Wilson, Florida played against Texas

Article Continues Below

It was a great touchdown for Dallas Wilson to score, helping the Florida Gators get an important 29-21 home win over the No. 9 Texas Longhorns.

Florida controlled the momentum for the entire game, taking a 19-7 lead at halftime. Texas was scoreless in the first quarter, only reaching the end zone three times as the Gators prevented them from sparking a run.

DJ Lagway had a strong day leading the Gators' offense. He completed 21 passes out of 28 attempts for 298 yards and two touchdowns and one interception.

Jaden Baugh shined in the run game throughout the day. He had 27 of the team's 37 carries, finishing with 107 yards and a touchdown. Multiple players made two or more catches, including Wilson. He led the way with six receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Aiden Mizell had four catches for 18 yards, while Vernell Brown III made three receptions for 72 yards.

The Gators will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies on Oct. 11.