Florida State football did not have the season that they wanted to this year, but the future still seems to be bright around the organization. That has led to some players thinking of returning for another season, one which includes wide receiver Duce Robinson, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“Sources: Florida State first-team All-ACC WR Duce Robinson has decided to forgo the NFL Draft and return to FSU. He caught 56 passes for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns, becoming Florida State’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 2019,” Thamel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

That is big news for the Seminoles, and another season of Robinson should help the team while also boosting his draft stock. The bad news is that Robinson won't have his quarterback, as Tommy Castellanos announced that he is declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Florida State has already been working on who will be the next quarterback for the program, and two names have been rumored.

UNLV transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea is expected to draw interest, and even though Florida State is in the mix, Tennessee also seems to be interested in him. Old Dominion quarterback Colton Joseph is another player who is rumored to be in the mix for Florida State, according to On3.

Joseph has started 20 career games and thrown for more than 4,251 yards, and that would be a plus for a Seminoles team looking for a quarterback who can air the ball out. It will be interesting to see what options they have as the offseason goes on, and who will decide to join the program.