Quarterback Tommy Castellanos’ one-season stop in Tallahassee is officially over, as the dual-threat quarterback announced he’s declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft after the NCAA denied his bid for an extra year of eligibility. With that decision locking in another offseason of quarterback uncertainty, two portal names have started to gain traction as possible replacements for the Florida State football team.

According to an On3 report, UNLV transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea is expected to draw significant Power Four interest, and while Florida State has surfaced in the mix, sources cautioned that other schools are heavily involved, with Tennessee specifically mentioned as one to watch.

The same On3 piece also noted that the Seminoles have another potential option on their radar: Old Dominion quarterback Colton Joseph. While social media buzz linked Colandrea to Florida State, On3 reported that Joseph is viewed by sources as another quarterback route for the Seminoles.

Joseph has started 20 career games and has thrown for more than 4,251 yards, giving Florida State a more established, volume-production profile to consider if it wants experience under center.

That’s the practical reality Florida State is staring at. Castellanos is gone, Brock Glenn is in the portal, and the current room is thin enough that adding a quarterback looks less like a luxury and more like basic roster maintenance.

If the staff wants a plug-and-play option, both names come with the kind of resume that invites real competition in recruitment, which is why On3 emphasized the broader market around Colandrea, not just one rumored destination.

The quarterback search is also unfolding while Florida State reshapes its leadership structure. On3 has reported that the program is targeting Duke’s John Garrett to become its next general manager, a quick pivot after losing Darrick Yray, and a move that would bring Garrett back to Florida State after a prior stint as director of scouting.

For Florida State, the next few weeks are likely to be defined by two parallel tracks that they need to follow, being identifying who can realistically win the starting job in 2026, and building an off-field framework that can keep the roster plan coherent once that quarterback decision is made.