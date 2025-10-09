Florida State freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard got discharged from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital on Thursday, marking a major step forward in his recovery. Florida State's 18-year-old linebacker was shot in the back of the head nearly six weeks ago in what authorities called a case of mistaken identity.

Pritchard is now heading to Brooks Rehabilitation in Jacksonville to continue his recovery, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson. The school said he is alert, responsive and able to communicate, which is a big relief for everyone who has been following his story.

The whole shooting incident took place on August 31 when Pritchard was dropping his aunt and a child off after a family party in Havana, Florida, about 16 miles from Tallahassee near the Georgia state line. Four people were arrested last month in connection with the shooting.

Florida State team rallies behind Ethan Pritchard

As Pritchard left the hospital, the entire FSU team showed up to support him. Quarterback Tommy Castellanos posted a video on Instagram showing teammates cheering as Pritchard was wheeled out on a stretcher for the trip to Jacksonville.

“I am so thankful for everyone who has prayed for my son,” Ethan's father said. “There have been a lot of ups and downs over these last 39 days, and it is remarkable that Ethan and I were able to leave the hospital together today”.

Article Continues Below

Earl Pritchard had special thanks for FSU coach Mike Norvell, who checked in every day and was a constant presence at the hospital. “His players and staff have continued to make us feel part of the team,” Earl Pritchard noted.

His father also thanked the hospital staff, the Florida State sports medicine team, and the staff at Seminole High in Sanford, Florida, where Ethan played. He also thanked Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young and the FDLE for their work on the case.

“Ethan has a long journey ahead of him, but I know he will continue to fight and he will do so with the full support of our FSU and Seminole County families and all who have been impacted by his story,” Earl Pritchard said.

The school said they are “thankful for the efforts, thoughts and prayers of so many people” and asked for continued support as Pritchard's recovery continues.