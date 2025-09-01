A Florida State football linebacker has been reportedly taken to a hospital following a shooting incident on Sunday in Havana, Florida, according to Madison Glaser of WCTV.

The victim has also been identified as Ethan Pritchard, who is only in his freshman season with the Seminoles football program. Pritchard was found inside the vehicle, according to Gadsden County's public information officer, Captain Anglie Holmes.

“Officers did arrive [and] were able to get him out of the vehicle, and EMS arrived where they transported him to a local hospital,” Holmes shared.

On Monday morning, Florida State released a statement that provided an update on Pritchard's status.

“Ethan Pritchard, a freshman linebacker on Florida State’s football team, is in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound last night while visiting family in Havana, Florida,” the statement read (h/t Pete Thamel of ESPN).

“The Pritchard family is thankful for the support from so many people, as well as the care from first responders and medical professionals, and asks that their privacy be respected at this time,” the statement continued. Further updates will be provided as they are available.”

It remains unclear what led to the shooting, as authorities ask the public to share any information that could help the investigation.

This unfortunate news comes on the heels of an otherwise huge weekend in Tallahassee for Florida State football. The unranked Seminoles sent shockwaves across the college sporting world on Saturday, when they stunned the visiting No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide at Doak Campbell Stadium for a 31-17 victory. That victory already matched Florida State football's win total in 2024, during which Mike Norvell's team went just 1-7.

Pritchard didn't see action in the Alabama game and could be off the field for a long period, given his health situation.

Football certainly isn't the focus at the moment for Pritchard, who played high school football at Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida, before committing to and signing with Florida State football. He also got offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Colorado Buffaloes, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Tennessee Volunteers.