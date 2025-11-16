On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons hit the field at home for a game against the divisional rival Carolina Panthers. The Falcons were looking to get back into the win column after four straight losses, including last week's defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin.

The Falcons got off to a strong start in this one, going up 21-7 thanks to two first half touchdowns by star running back Bijan Robinson. With his second touchdown, Robinson passed Michael Vick for ninth all time in Falcons history for rushing touchdowns with 22, and the team took to X, formerly Twitter, to post a creative graphic to announce the news.

Up next for Robinson on the list is Haskel Stanback, who had 25 for his Falcons career.

Overall, Robinson's production had dipped just a bit for the Falcons in recent weeks thanks to an offensive playcalling style that bizarrely didn't lean on him that heavily, despite Jonathan Taylor putting together an elite game on the opposite sidelines for the Colts last week.

Still, Robinson remains arguably the best running back in the NFL today, and the fact that he is already skyrocketing up the franchise history leaderboard in just his third season in Atlanta is a testament to just how special he can be. If Atlanta wants to have any chance of clawing back into the mix this season, they'll likely have to utilize him as much as ever.

In any case, up next for the Falcons at the conclusion of the Panthers game is a road game against the New Orleans Saints next Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.