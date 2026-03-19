The Las Vegas Raiders were the worst team in the NFL in 2025 despite having some elite offensive talent. Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty are both incredible players, but they do not have a good enough supporting cast. Thankfully, that is about to change during the 2026 season.

Las Vegas holds the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They will almost certainly use that pick on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, giving them a young franchise quarterback to build around.

The Raiders entered the offseason with the objective of building a strong support system around Mendoza for his rookie campaign. It helped that they entered NFL free agency with more cap space than almost any other team.

Did the Raiders accomplish their mission of adding talent around Mendoza? Or did they fail to address key areas of concern on the roster?

Here are free agency grades for every external signing the Raiders made during NFL free agency.

Tyler Linderbaum – C

This may be the most important acquisition of the entire offseason, perhaps for any NFL team.

Las Vegas came into the offseason knowing they needed to upgrade the offensive line in anticipation of Mendoza's arrival. The Linderbaum signing shows just how far the Raiders were willing to go to make that happen.

Linderbaum reset the center market, signing a three-year contract worth $81 million. That averages a whopping $27 million per season, making him the highest-paid center in the league by a huge margin.

Las Vegas confirmed that they are keeping Jackson Powers-Johnson and playing him at right guard.

Now the Raiders have three excellent starters on the o-line in Powers-Johnson, Linderbaum, and left tackle Kolton Miller. They could legitimately have one of the league's best offensive lines if they add one or two more pieces in the draft.

Linderbaum could help set protections for Mendoza during his rookie season. He'll also help pave clear running lanes for Ashton Jeanty as he looks to unlock his superstar potential in 2026.

If Linderbaum lives up to the hype, he will be well worth his $27 million per season.

This move gets a high grade, even with such a ridiculous contract.

Grade: A

Nakobe Dean – LB

The Raiders have had one of the worst off-ball linebacker situations in the NFL over the past few seasons. It makes sense that they would throw a lot of money at the problem.

Las Vegas signed both Dean and Quay Walker (more on him in a moment) to reset their linebacker room.

Dean entered the NFL with a lot of promise, but he was buried on the depth chart early in his Eagles tenure. But he broke out in 2024, logging 80 total tackles with three sacks and one interception.

The Raiders will love that Dean brings everything to the table. He is excellent in coverage and can hold up okay against the run.

Las Vegas may not have elite linebacker play in 2026, but what they've had in the past has been abysmal. Simply “creeping back towards average” will be a big improvement for the Raiders.

Great pick.

Grade: B+

Quay Walker – LB

Walker is another excellent addition to Las Vegas' linebacker room.

The former Packer has a knack for making big plays. He was incredibly consistent in Green Bay, never falling below 58 total tackles in a season.

Ultimately, there isn't anything that Walker can't do. He gets after the quarterback often enough for an off-ball linebacker and he can't be ignored in coverage either.

It will be fascinating to see how much the Raiders improve on defense in 2026. On paper, they look good enough to surprise a lot of teams.

Grade: B+

Kwity Paye – EDGE

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Weirdly, the Maxx Crosby trade falling through makes this acquisition look a lot better.

Las Vegas inked Paye to a three-year contract worth $48 million with the idea that they needed to replace Crosby. Instead, they ended up adding a starting-caliber edge rusher who they can pair with Crosby over the next few years.

Paye was a consistently good edge rusher in Indianapolis. He logged at least four sacks in each of his five seasons, including two seasons over eight sacks. He should benefit from playing next to an elite player who draws extra attention.

The Raiders also have some nice depth behind Crosby and Paye. Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson, and Charles Snowden are the main reserves. That shows just how much depth Las Vegas is working with at edge.

This signing would have a lower grade if Crosby were not coming back.

Grade: B-

Jalen Nailor – WR

Las Vegas still has a lot of work to do at the wide receiver position. But adding Nailor is a good start.

Nailor spent the first four years of his career with the Vikings. He did not make much noise during his first two seasons, but broke out with a pair of solid campaigns in 2024 and 2025.

The 27-year-old wide receiver logged at least 28 receptions, 400 receiving yards, and four touchdowns in each of the last two years.

There are a few reasons why Nailor could see an uptick in production in 2026. He put up solid numbers in Minnesota despite subpar quarterback play. Nailor was also the fourth option in the receiving game behind Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson.

Time will tell how involved Nailor will be in Las Vegas. But it would be shocking if he does not earn a starting spot considering the other receivers on the roster.

Nailor landed a three-year contract worth $35 million with $25 guaranteed. That feels a bit rich for a role player like him.

Still, the Raiders got a little bit better by adding Nailor.

Grade: C+

Matt Gay – K

There's not a lot to say about a kicker signing.

Gay had a 73.9% field goal percentage in 2025 split between his time in Washington and San Francisco.

The 32-year-old kicker likely won't be a long-term piece for the Raiders. But he should provide adequate play during the 2026 season.

Decent signing.

Grade: C