Jay Timmons and the Florida State Seminoles are completing a family legacy. Just a couple of months after he verbally committed to Indiana, the four-star defensive back has decided to switch his commitment to Florida State football — the very school where both of his parents once played.

Timmons, a junior at Pine-Richland High School in Pennsylvania, made the announcement right after wrapping up an official visit to Tallahassee over the weekend. This change wasn’t unexpected, as Timmons had previously referred to Florida State as his “dream school” after receiving a scholarship offer from them earlier this month, according to Warchant.

This switch adds another top-tier recruit to the Seminoles' 2026 class, which is now ranked among the top 15 nationally, based on the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Timmons is currently rated as the No. 342 overall prospect in the country and the 32nd cornerback in his class. He also boasts over 20 Division I offers, as reported by On3.

Article Continues Below

Timmons’ ties to the school go beyond just football. His father, Lawrence Timmons, was a standout linebacker for the Seminoles before going on to win a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His mother is also an FSU graduate. Jay Timmons highlighted this family legacy when he expressed how significant the FSU offer was to him, calling it “a dream come true.”

At Pine-Richland, Timmons has shone on both offense and defense. As a junior, he tallied 42 tackles, 10 pass breakups, four interceptions, and three forced fumbles. He also caught 40 passes for 755 yards and eight touchdowns as a receiver, playing a key role in leading his team to a state championship.

Timmons initially committed to Indiana in late April, but his recruitment remained active. With Florida State football showing strong interest after his impressive camp performance earlier this month, the Seminoles ultimately secured his commitment — adding a legacy name to their promising future and another recruiting win.