Florida State football ensured a homegrown four-star tight end wasn't heading over to the Southeastern Conference. The Seminoles landed this new weapon after being courted by Alabama and Auburn.

The ‘Noles received their newest verbal commitment from Xavier Tiller — who stars four hours north of the Tallahassee campus. Hayes Fawcett of On3 revealed the two Southeastern Conference powers in the final mix before Tiler chose FSU.

“I'm home! Go ‘Noles!” Tiller said in announcing his verbal commitment to FSU.

Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are trying to rebuild FSU following a disastrous 2024 season. Florida State dropped to 2-10 after starting the season nationally ranked in the top 10. The Seminoles were also fresh off a 13-1 campaign in 2023.

Now the Tiller commitment boosts the 2026 recruiting class. And makes up for notable recruiting losses this season.

Closer look at Florida State 2026 recruiting class

The ‘Noles are doing their part in igniting their '26 recruiting efforts. That includes beating out other SEC competition for these talents.

Florida State landed four-star wide receiver Brandon Bennett back on June 12. Bennett turned down Georgia and FSU's oldest rival Florida in choosing the ‘Noles. Bennett rose as a notable in-state win as he stars for American Heritage High in Fort Lauderdale.

But Norvell and the ‘Noles have taken some defeats on the trail. Colorado and FSU alum Deion Sanders snatched former five-star Seminoles commit Hykeem Williams. The 6-foot-2 wide receiver came via the college football transfer portal.

Yet Florida State's biggest loss came at quarterback. Brady Smigiel dipped out of FSU's 2026 class and instead chose Michigan.

But FSU is making up strong ground since then. The ACC program ranks No. 10 in the '26 recruiting class rankings. Devin Carter is the top-ranked commit as a four-star wide receiver. Florida State then tabbed Jaden O'Neal as its new 2026 QB — who previously was committed to Oklahoma.

Tiller's addition increases the offensive firepower even more. He's now Florida State's second-highest ranked commit for this cycle. The ‘Noles additionally land the nation's No. 9 overall TE by 247Sports. FSU's class features eight offensive guys and nine on defense.