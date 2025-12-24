Florida State Seminoles star quarterback Tommy Castellanos has officially closed the door on his college career, announcing his decision to enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

The move ends weeks of uncertainty surrounding his future after the NCAA denied him an additional year of eligibility, a ruling he had been in the process of appealing before ultimately choosing the professional route.

In a message shared on social media, Castellanos reflected on his lone season in Tallahassee and what it meant to him personally and professionally.

“To Florida State, thank you for changing my life,” Castellanos wrote in a statement he posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Being a Seminole has been an absolute dream come true. From the relationships built to the moments that will stay with me forever, I’m proud to graduate from this incredible university and I will carry the garnet and gold with me wherever I go…I'm excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.”

Castellanos spent just one season with the Seminoles, but it was a productive and eventful stop in an already winding college career. After beginning at UCF and then spending two seasons at Boston College, he arrived at Florida State looking to solidify himself as a dual-threat QB at the highest level.

On the field, Castellanos threw for 2,760 yards while completing 58.3 percent of his passes, adding 15 touchdowns against nine interceptions, in the 2025 CFB regular season.

His mobility remained a major part of his game, as he led Florida State with 557 rushing yards and nine rushing scores. His season was highlighted early by a statement-opening win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, a moment that briefly reignited optimism around the Seminoles’ offense.

Across his entire college career, Castellanos finished with 6,449 passing yards, 48 touchdowns, and 1984 rushing yards, starting 33 games between three programs.

Florida State now faces another offseason of quarterback uncertainty. With Brock Glenn entering the transfer portal, the Seminoles’ current QB room consists of Kevin Sperry and 2026 commit Jaden O’Neal, making a portal addition likely once again.

For Castellanos, however, the focus shifts forward. After navigating eligibility battles, transfers, and constant competition, he now turns his attention to preparing for the NFL, betting that his athleticism and experience will translate to the next level.