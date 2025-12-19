An 11-year-old boy just proved that sometimes it truly does “just mean more” in the SEC. The unnamed child, who was visibly a Georgia football fan, went viral for his blatant refusal to sing the Tennessee fight song, ‘Rocky Top,' during an organized performance.

While the rest of his peers sang the song for a Christmas recital, the young Bulldogs fan was visibly upset in the back, frowning and shaking his head. The video, which was originally posted by a TikTok user named “Kelsey,” went viral when the official Georgia football account reposted it.

Young Georgia fan refuses to sing Rocky Top at school concert. Legend. pic.twitter.com/XULO13Vx7W — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

The young boy clearly has a strong Georgia influence in his life, but it is unclear where the video was shot.

‘Rocky Top' is a popular country song from the 1960s group the Osborne Brothers that is commonly associated with Tennessee. The Volunteers adopted it as their fight song in the 1970s and have been playing it at their sporting events since.

The association with Tennessee and the song has grown so strongly that ‘Rocky Top' has become synonymous with the program, much like ‘Roll Tide' is to Alabama.

Wherever the now-famous family resides, they will certainly be cheering on Georgia in the upcoming College Football Playoffs. The Bulldogs earned a first-round bye and will not take the field until New Year's Day, when they face either Ole Miss or Tulane in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Tulane would be a new opponent, but Georgia did face Ole Miss in the regular season. The Bulldogs used a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter to come out on top of a 43-35 shootout in Athens on Oct. 18.