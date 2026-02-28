The Los Angeles Angels have struggled in recent years, but star slugger Jo Adell is hoping for big things this coming season. Adell feels that he can get to 40 home runs for his club this campaign.

“I guess that's next up on the list,” Adell said in an interview with MLB Network.

Does Jo Adell have 40 homers in the tank this season? 👀 The @Angels slugger joins @JakePeavy_22 to break down what went right with his swing in 2025, where he had a career-high 37 homers. 📺 30 Clubs, 30 Camps pic.twitter.com/aD75ubZXf0 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 27, 2026

Adell got really close to 40 home runs during the 2025 season. He finished his campaign with 37, while also driving in 98 runs.

The Angels star says he has worked on his approach during this offseason.

“When I get in the batters box, it's important that I get in there…..when I get in the box I can feel my base,” Adell added. “….I'm in a position that now at any point in time I can react to any pitch. My eyes look straight to that pitcher.”

The Angels missed the postseason in 2025 after finishing the year with a 72-90 record. Los Angeles hasn't made the Major League Baseball Playoffs for more than a decade.

Angels are facing uncertainty heading into 2026

The Angels have made some headlines this MLB offseason, for not great reasons. Los Angeles owner Arte Moreno made some controversial comments about Angels fans not caring about winning. Those comments got the attention of Angels players and fans.

Those comments drew the ire of many sports commentators, including Jim Rome.

“Not every owner wants to win because it's too expensive,” Rome said on his program, The Jim Rome Show. “Alright, then if you can no longer afford to play that game, then get out of the game. Sell the team to somebody who can and somebody who does want to win, and somebody who knows the fans want to win.”

Angels fans do want the team to start winning again. Los Angeles lost star Shohei Ohtani a few years ago, to the city's other team the Dodgers. It has been a rough few years for the club, and fans hope Adell can help lead them back to glory.

The Angels play a spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.