Baltimore Orioles top prospect Samuel Basallo exited a recent spring training game with an injury scare. Basallo later shut down concern over the injury — which was officially listed as abdominal discomfort — and said he could potentially return this weekend. On Saturday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reported that Basallo is expected to return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox.

“Samuel Basallo (right side abdominal discomfort) will be back in the Orioles’ lineup at catcher for Sunday’s game vs. the Red Sox in Fort Myers, manager Craig Albernaz said,” Rill wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Returning as a designated hitter would have been one thing, but the fact that Basallo is set to catch suggests that he is completely fine. The Orioles would not risk anything in spring training if there was serious concern over the issue. It goes without saying, but Rill's update is pivotal for the O's.

Basallo, 21, is MLB.com's No. 8 overall prospect. The Orioles believe he can become a star at some point in the future. Perhaps he will break out during the upcoming 2026 MLB season. He is expected to receive an opportunity with the big league club this year, but he will primarily serve as the designated hitter given Adley Rutschman's presence at the catcher position.

The Orioles will play the Atlanta Braves on Saturday afternoon at 1 PM EST. Baltimore will then play the Red Sox at 1:05 PM EST on Sunday, where Samuel Basallo will reportedly return to the lineup barring any potential setbacks.