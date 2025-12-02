Recently, the Vanderbilt football program completed its 2025 season with a resounding road win over Tennessee. The win gave Vanderbilt its tenth victory of the year and should garner them serious consideration for a berth in the college football playoff when the selections are announced over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Vanderbilt got some exciting news in the recruiting department in the wake of their newfound momentum as a program.

“No. 1 QB Jared Curtis is flipping his commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt,” reported Rivals on X, formerly Twitter, citing a report from Steve Wiltfong. “Curtis informed the Bulldogs’ staff of his decision this morning.”

Hayes Fawcett added that “The No. 1 QB in the ‘26 Class had been Committed to the Bulldogs since May. He’s the highest-ranked recruit in program history.”

Curtis' commitment to the Commodores signifies a complete 180 of a Vanderbilt football program that was the laughingstock of the SEC within the last few years but has now turned into a legitimate contender in the college football landscape.

Of course, commitments mean next to nothing in today's college football landscape, and it remains to be seen whether or not Curtis will follow through on this announcement and take his talents to Nashville in the future. However, for now, Vanderbilt fans can be thrilled that their program is finally registering on the radars of some of the top players in the country.

In any case, Vanderbilt will now await its fate to see if it makes the 12-team playoff pool when it's announced next Sunday afternoon.