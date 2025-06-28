Kirby Smart and Georgia football didn't hang her heads for long after a disappointing finish to last season, as the Bulldogs were soundly beaten by Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Sugar Bowl. Instead, as he always does, Smart got right back to work building another contender for the 2025 season and beyond.

Georgia did some good work in the transfer portal to bolster the roster heading into next season, but they have also been hard at work on the recruiting trail stocking the cupboard for the future. Georgia got another big-time commitment in the class of 2026 on Friday, securing a commitment from four-star defensive back Chace Calicut, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

“BREAKING: Four-Star CB Chace Calicut has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Fawcett wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The 6’3 195 CB from Houston, TX chose the Bulldogs over Texas and Michigan.”

Calicut also sent a message to Bulldogs fans to celebrate his commitment.

Article Continues Below

“There’s not a better program producing dbs than UGA,” he said. “Dawg nation I’m home!”

Getting a talented defensive back is a big win for Smart and the Dawgs, but it will be even sweeter for them considering that Texas, one of their biggest rivals, was also in on the coveted corner. Calicut is a Texas native, so this is a very impressive feat for Smart to steal him away from Steve Sarkisian and company.

Following this commitment, Georgia now has the No. 3 overall class in 2026, according to On3 Sports. That group is currently headlined by five-star quarterback Jared Curtis and includes a number of highly sought-after players all over the field. While it comes as no surprise to see the Bulldogs near the top of those rankings as they do seemingly every year, that doesn't make it any less impressive.

In the meantime, Georgia football will be pushing for another national title in 2025 while Calicut plays his final season at North Shore High School. It certainly has the talent to do so, and now it is better set up to continue the run through the end of the decade.