When a college football player receives communication from another team about playing for said team before the player has entered the transfer portal, it is called tampering. Tampering is a big problem in college sports, and it is against the rules. However, it's abundantly clear that it happens all the time, and there are rarely any punishments for it. For example, Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema is pretty confident that Kirby Smart and Georgia tampered with his running back Josh McCray.

Josh McCray was one of the best players on the Illinois football team last season, but he now resides in Athens, Georgia. He entered the transfer portal this past offseason, and it didn't take him very long to land with the Bulldogs.

“We did lose a guy to Georgia,” Bielema said during a recent episode of The Triple Option. “Somehow, he found his way to the portal and 12 hours after being in the portal, he was on a flight to Georgia. I don’t know how that happened, but it’s crazy. Wish Josh all the best. He took advantage of that opportunity.”

McCray had over 600 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns last season for the Fighting Illini. Losing him hurts, but Bielema has a lot of confidence in this year's running back room. It reminds him of a special one that he had back in the day at Wisconsin.

“I’m very excited,” Bielema said. “We had three guys last year that are coming back to us that are very special. And it’s kind of like what I had when I was at Wisco. I had a roster one year John Clay was a fifth-rounder to Pittsburgh, big 260-pound bruiser, just a workout (warrior). Behind him was a guy by the name Montee Ball, ended up being a second-round pick to the Denver Broncos.”

Just those players would make for an incredibly stacked RB room, but Bielema wasn't finished.

“Then behind him was this young guy named James White, who was the Freshman Big Ten Player of the Year,” he continued. “Then there was this other guy, Melvin Gordon, who became a first-rounder. Those four guys were on one roster. All four of them were just a little bit different, and that’s kind of what I’ve got going now.”

Tampering is a huge problem in college football, and Bret Bielema thinks that his team was a victim of it this offseason. However, the Illinois football team is going with a next man up mentality, and Bielema is confident that the Fighting Illini will be successful at the RB position.