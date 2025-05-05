The Georgia football team landed a massive commitment on Monday as the #1 quarterback in the 2026 class, Jared Curtis, chose the Bulldogs over Oregon. This is the best commitment that any team has landed in this cycle as Curtis is the #2 overall player in the class behind only offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, who has not committed yet.

“BREAKING: Five-Star QB Jared Curtis has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’4 220 QB from Nashville, TN chose the Bulldogs over Oregon. He’s ranked as the No. 1 QB in the ‘26 Class (per On3).”

Grateful! 100% Committed. See y'all in Athens!

Jared Curtis has a short and sweet message for Georgia football fans:

“Go Dawgs! Let’s roll,” Curtis said upon his commitment.

Curtis is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #2 overall player in the 2026 class, the #1 QB and the #1 player in the state of Tennessee. Curtis currently attends Nashville Christian School in Nashville, TN. Georgia is getting a good one.

“Refined and polished passer that matches a higher floor with a higher ceiling,” Curtis' scouting report states. “Possess not only the desired build for the position, but also elite pocket-passing qualities to go along with some slick athleticism. Has both the arm and the eyes to constantly tax defenses. Smooth mechanics result in pin-point accuracy on the basic throws while a powerful base helps serve up lasers to both the second and third levels. Adept at altering the velocity and trajectory when needed.”

Curtis is the #1 player in the 2026 class for a reason. He is bringing a lot of strengths to the Georgia football team.

“Side steps pressure with subtle movements to stay pass-ready and will drop the elbow to sling it around incoming bodies,” the scouting report continues. “Has been featured here and there as a runner throughout prep career and unexpected dual-threat capabilities should only keep aiding explosive-play totals as he can move the chains on bootlegs and scrambles. Owns valuable experience under center having coordinated a modern pro-style attack that’s heavy on play-action concepts.”

While Jared Curtis is already an incredibly polished prospect, there are areas that he needs to improve before becoming the starting QB at Georgia.

“Must keep progressing as a decision-maker and as a full-field reader, but did a much better job at protecting the football as a junior and showed significant improvements in key statistical categories as he captured a Tennessee Division II-A state championship,” the scouting report concludes. “Not one that has had many opportunities to throw alongside other blue-chip quarterbacks due to a series of injuries, but should be viewed as one of the top signal callers in the 2026 cycle and a potential multi-year starter for a College Football Playoff contender that can connect on the deep shots and thrive in a structured environment.”

This is a huge pickup for head coack Kirby Smart and the Georgia football team. Curtis is one of the best players in the 2026 class, and he should do big things for the Bulldogs.