Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs made a solid addition to the offense by landing running back Josh McCray from the transfer portal.

McCray announced that he signed with the Bulldogs on Sunday, sources told ESPN's Max Olsen. He leaves the Illinois Fighting Illini, having represented them for four seasons from 2021 to 2024.

As a result, McCray has one year of eligibility remaining. He boasts a three-star ranking with an 87 score on 247Sports. He was the 27th-best running back in the portal and 433rd-best player in the country prior to his decision.

What's next for Georgia after adding Josh McCray

Josh McCray's decision to join Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs shows the aggressive direction the program is taking going into the 2025 season.

McCray brings plenty of experience to the running back room, having played in 33 games with the Fighting Illini. He mainly served as a backup but made two starts as an active player in the offense. He had 291 carries, 1,370 rushing yards, and 14 rushing touchdowns during his Illinois career.

2024 turned out to be his best year with the program. Appearing in all 13 games, he made 117 rushes for 609 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also took part in the receiving game, making 13 catches for 116 yards and a score.

Notable performances were those against Michigan State last November and No. 14 South Carolina in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl last December. The former saw him rush for three touchdowns in the victory over the Spartans, while the latter had him rushing 13 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Gamecocks. He ended up winning the game's MVP award, capping off his Illinois career on a high note.

He now looks to end his collegiate career with a national championship by joining the Bulldogs. Smart and Georgia went 11-3 throughout 2024, exiting the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals with the 23-10 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl.