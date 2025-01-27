Georgia football heads into the 2025 season, coming off of an uneven 2024. This past Bulldogs' team accomplished a lot, winning the SEC Championship over Texas and finishing the regular season No. 2 in the country. However, Kirby Smart and company's season ended on a sour note with a 23-10 loss to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. The quarterfinal loss in the College Football Playoff was surprisingly decisive for the No. 5 Fighting Irish.

Bulldogs fans do have a right to bring up the loss Carson Beck in the SEC Championship game as a factor for this performance. The star quarterback was ruled out for the playoff after undergoing UCL surgery. Even so, this season-ending loss, alongside the Bulldogs' two regular season defeats in 2024, reflected a team that struggled to find consistency throughout the year.

Heading into the regular season, Kirby Smart's program had won two of the last three national championships. During this run, this program prided itself on winning the battle in the trenches. Unfortunately, the 2024 squad struggled with this strategy in several matchups.

Georgia shockingly let up more yards on the ground than it averaged in 2024. That fact reflects that the Bulldogs need to regain their physical edge up front to become the dominant program in college football again. And while the program's 2025 recruiting class is impressive, there are two more players ahead of National Signing Day who could be vital toward that mission.

Georgia football's 2025 recruiting class and overall outlook

Carson Beck has already left Athens this offseason and transferred to Miami. With that in mind, Gunner Stockton, who started the playoff game against Notre Dame, is the expected starter. The Tiger, Georgia native did not look out of place against the Fighting Irish, completing 20 of 32 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown.

Despite some security at the QB position, like always, the Bulldogs will lose several key players from last year's roster. These losses include All-American guard Tate Ratledge, starting running back Trevor Etienne, and standout linebacker Jalen Walker. With the No. 3 recruiting class in the country coming in, Kirby Smart will utilize many freshmen and transfers to fill these gaps.

ESPN believes Smart can do that and has the Bulldogs as the preseason No. 5 team in the country. Still, this new team will need to develop a lot over this offseason as it prepares for another brutal SEC slate. But the Bulldogs are not done yet constructing their roster. Kirby Smart, in particular, is targeting two stars ahead of National Signing Day who could be the difference between a good and great season in Athens.

OT Ty Haywood

Ty Haywood is the best undecided player from the Class of 2025. The Denton, Texas native is the only 5-star recruit still available as the 18th overall prospect. At 6'5, 285 pounds, Haywood is fifth in the class at his position with tremendous room for growth.

247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks provided a full scouting report on the senior offensive tackle. In this write-up, Brooks specifically dives into how Haywood can immediately impact a team like the Bulldogs.

“Imposing offensive tackle with impressive length relative to height. Long-armed with a huge reach. He gradually improved his quickness off the ball throughout his junior year. Performed well on the elite camp circuit before his senior season to ascend in a loaded 2025 OT board.

Promising athletic testing ledger, particularly in lateral suddenness. He is still developing consistent hand placement and technique, but if he gets his hands inside you, you are done. Early senior season revealed some inconsistencies in leverage and footwork activity when engaged, but he has put plenty of encouraging reps on tape during his high school career. Balance and body control come and go.

Sudden power can get him on his heels, but he is strong enough to recover and anchor in most cases. He possesses the physical traits and athleticism — functional and verified — to play on the outside on either end of the O-line but might project best to a right tackle role. It certainly could provide roster depth/value at guard as well. Overall, worked his way into the top group of a strong 2025 OL class with the potential to become a high-level college protector with eventual early-round developmental upside.”

Haywood is considering 30 schools. There is buzz that Michigan is favored to land him before National Signing Day. However, a program like Georgia cannot be considered out of the running at this point.

DE Zahir Mathis

Zahir Mathis is another elite prospect who can help restore Georgia football's dominance in the trenches on defense. The Philadelphia native is a 4-star recruit and is considered an elite pass-rusher from the Class of 2025. Mathis is considering 23 schools as of January 27.