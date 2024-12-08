Georgia football capturing Southeastern Conference titles is nothing new, not with 14 total including Saturday against Texas. The Bulldogs needed overtime to win 22-16 over the Longhorns in Atlanta. But a stunning feat came out of the 204 SEC Championship game.

Georgia holds this title for the '24 season: The only team to beat Texas. Yet there's more to its Saturday accomplishment. The Bulldogs accomplished a milestone not seen in 115 years involving the Longhorns, per Kevin Negandhi of ESPN.

“Georgia becomes the first team to beat Texas twice in the same season since Texas A&M did it in….1909,” Negandhi shared on X.

That's right, Georgia broke a 115-year-old mark. Texas last lost to the same team twice in one year during a period the Manhattan Bridge opened, plus the Progressive Era was still a thing. Those Texas A&M victories also occurred when William Howard Taft served as U.S. president.

How Georgia took down Texas to complete 115-year-old dry spell

The Bulldogs faced new odds during the contest inside Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Carson Beck got forced to leave with a shoulder injury. Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia had to throw in a QB who only completed passes in two games this season. Gunnar Stockton needed to rise about the pressure and odds that suddenly faced the Bulldogs.

Stockton, though, completed 12 passes out of 16 attempts. He netted 71 total yards through the air. Georgia then went back to a past blueprint: Pound the ball to Trevor Etienne. The returning RB, who nursed a rib ailment before the game, delivered 94 yards on 16 carries.

But his 16th carry was all that mattered. Etienne took a returning Beck's handoff, found wiggle room in the middle of the Longhorns' defense, then pummeled his way into the end zone. That run became the walk-off touchdown that ended the night.

This rare sweep of Texas wasn't easy. Georgia produced fewer total yards at 277 compared to the Longhorns' 389. The Bulldogs lost the football twice on turnovers too. They even struggled with surpassing four yards a carry, settling for 3.8.

But now, Georgia can celebrate a brand-new SEC title. And hitting the history books with a rare feat not seen since before the 1910s decade.