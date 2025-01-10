After originally announcing that he would enter the 2025 NFL Draft, former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck decided that he was going to return to college, and he entered the transfer portal on Thursday. Beck will be headed to the Miami football team for the 2025 season as he committed to the Hurricanes on Friday. Miami was led by a transfer QB this past season in Cam Ward, who is now heading to the NFL.

“Sources: Georgia transfer quarterback Carson Beck has committed to Miami, with an announcement of his commitment expected soon,” Pete Thamel said in a post. “Beck, a two-year starter for the Bulldogs with a 24-3 career record, will succeed Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward there.”

Beck also shared a post on social media officially announcing the decision himself.

Carson Beck missed the College Football Playoff as he went down with an injury in the SEC title game. He is expected to be healthy for the 2025 season.

Beck was looked at as one of the best QBs in college football when the season started, but he took a step back this year. In 2023, he completed 72% of his passes and he racked up nearly 4,000 passing yards while throwing 24 touchdowns compared to just six interceptions. This season, Beck completed his passes at a 64.7% rate and he threw for 3,485 yards. He did throw 28 touchdowns, but he added 12 picks.

Because of the fact that Beck announced that he was going to enter the NFL Draft, there is a lot of speculation that scouts weren't very high on him, and that's why he made the decision to return to school. He entered the transfer portal with a do not contact tag, and one day later, he committed to play for the school that his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, currently attends.

Hanna Cavinder is a women's basketball player at Miami, and her relationship with Beck is certainly one of the more popular ones in college sports. Now, the two of them are together at Miami following Beck's transfer decision.