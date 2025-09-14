Georgia vs. Tennessee became an instant college football classic. The game started off with two 75-yard touchdown drives from each side, showing very early that this would be a battle of the quarterbacks. But in the end, Gunner Stockton was the man who made the difference for the Bulldogs in a 44-41 overtime victory.

Now Robert Griffin III has thrown his weight behind Stockton, tweeting, “Georgia QB Gunner Stockton should be on every Heisman list this week.” The endorsement comes at a time when Stockton’s stock is soaring in the Heisman race.

Coming into the season, Stockton wasn’t seen as a top candidate, sitting around 40-to-1 in the odds for the Heisman trophy. That changed quickly after Week 1, when he lit up Marshall for more than 260 total yards and two touchdowns without a turnover. His performance pushed him into the top five in updated odds and made analysts take notice.

The Tennessee game only adds fuel to the hype. Stockton threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 38 yards and another score. He absorbed three sacks and faced real pressure, but he stayed calm and kept the Bulldogs’ offense moving. His poise in overtime was the difference in the win that showed why Georgia trusts him in big moments.

Article Continues Below

It hasn’t been flawless. There were a few risky throws and some drives that stalled, plus a lost fumble. But keeping turnovers to a minimum is important, and Stockton hasn't thrown an interception yet this season.

RG3’s backing doesn’t win him the trophy, but it signals how national voices are paying attention. Stockton’s Heisman stock continue to climb, and Georgia’s upcoming schedule gives him more chances to prove he belongs in the conversation, with Alabama next on the schedule after a bye week. How he performs in those games could decide whether this Heisman buzz sticks.

For now, Stockton has the stats, the momentum, and an NFL analyst publicly vouching for him. If he keeps stacking performances like the one against Tennessee, his name won’t just be in the Heisman chatter, it could be right at the top.