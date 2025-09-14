The No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs somehow managed to earn an impressive 44-41 overtime win over the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. After falling 21-7 in the first quarter, Kirby Smart's team was able to fight back and maintain an undefeated record.

It was a win that only happened because Tennessee choked the game-leading field goal attempt with seven seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Kicker Max Gilbert missed it from 43 yards out and would have likely led to a victory for the Vols. Instead, the miss forced overtime, giving Georgia new life. The Bulldogs scored on a rushing touchdown after forcing Tennessee to kick a field goal in overtime.

Sports fans hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their reactions to the wild ending. Bulldogs fans are elated, Volunteers fans are in turmoil, and everyone else is just stunned.

One user claimed, “Moment I saw the Tennessee kicker's pale, drawn face, I said, ‘he’s missing this field goal.' Feel bad for the kid. …But not too bad.”

“Why college teams play for field goals with college kickers will never make sense to me. Idiotic by Tennessee against Georgia. And it's a 43-yarder. In no way is that a gimmie field goal. Dumb dumb dumb. Happens every year,” explained another individual.

Georgia advances to a 3-0 record and will have an opportunity to climb the ranks. Quarterback Gunner Stockton had a solid performance, finishing with 304 passing yards and three total touchdowns (two passing). The Bulldogs are now set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 27 after a Week 4 bye.