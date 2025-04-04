When Zachariah Branch transferred to Georgia football, they were getting a dog at the wide receiver position. However, Branch saw another dog in the team in quarterback Gunner Stockton.

The latter performed for the Bulldogs during the College Football Playoff. Although he wasn't technically the go-to guy (that went to Carson Beck), Stockton made the most of the opportunity.

He helped Georgia football win the SEC championship, and advance to the Sugar Bowl. Fast forward to the spring camp, and the former USC receiver had some high praise for his quarterback.

“I knew he was a dawg since we started off in the workouts,” Branch said of Stockton via Carter Bahns of 247 Sports. “I can tell easily from the work ethic and how you prepare yourself to go out there and be the best version of yourself.

“I can definitely tell that he was really trying to compete with every rep. When we're doing conditioning, he's really trying to win, trying to push himself to be the best version of himself. That's what I like to surround myself around.”

Stockton is in line to be Georgia football's starting quarterback. He has much potential but has the endorsement of one of his trusted targets.

Georgia football's Gunner Stockton has massive support

Starting in the SEC championship and the Sugar Bowl after not starting all season isn't easy in the slightest. However, Stockton did all that he could.

He faced two stout defenses, which didn't help either. Even though his statistics don't back it up, the Georgia football quarterback showed some promise, especially as a runner.

That's an area that Beck wasn't the best at. As a result, the offensive playbook opened a bit more. Not to mention, the fight that Stockton brought was a breath of fresh air to the Bulldog faithful.

Either way, it is only the spring camp and more competition will likely ensue. However, Branch's support could unlock a trustworthy connection between the receiver and quarterback.

“Me and Gunner, we clicked off pretty early,” Branch said. “Got a chance to get on the same page and ran some routes on our own time just to get that chemistry down. He's been a real help for me in this offense, as well, too.”

Not to mention, Georgia football has a winning standard and a national championship one too. With Stockton at the helm, that could be a possibility.

The Bulldogs could have an elite connection within the offense for everyone to witness.