As Georgia football prepares for the College Football Playoff in New Orleans, head coach Kirby Smart took time to reflect on the journey that brought them here. Speaking at Sugar Bowl Media Day, Smart identified “elite execution” as the defining trait of his squad, singling out two specific moments from the season that exemplified this standard.

The first standout moment occurred during the SEC Championship victory over Alabama. Smart highlighted a pivotal run by tailback Nate Frazier, unlocked by a selfless block from receiver London Humphreys. DawgNation shared the clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) capturing exactly why these specific plays epitomized the team's resilience.

“There’s a lot of selfless plays,” Smart said. “One that sticks out the most would be the run we had in the second half… where London [Humphreys] came around and had a key block and sprung Nate.”

The second play occurred during the heated rivalry matchup against Tennessee in Knoxville. Facing a critical fourth down, quarterback Gunner Stockton delivered a crucial 28-yard touchdown pass to Humphreys. Smart emphasized that these moments of preparation often go unnoticed until they decide a game.

“The play Gunner [Stockton] had in Tennessee was executed — a guy that we don't normally throw it to on that route. He's not usually number one in the progression, on the fourth-down play Gunner had. Both those plays were highly executed offensive plays that you work hard at, but you never know they're going to be that big of plays in the game moment.”

The conversion silenced the hostile crowd and underscored the roster's depth. Stockton trusting a secondary option demonstrated the preparation required to succeed under the bright lights of the conference.

These examples of high-level execution are exactly what the Bulldogs need to survive the bracket. Smart knows relying on perfect technique is the formula for winning a national title. As the team prepares for the Ole Miss Rebels, these plays serve as the standard.