On Saturday evening, the Georgia football program suffered its first loss of the 2025 college football season with a 24-21 home defeat at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide. After going down 14-0, Georgia came back and had ample opportunities to take the lead in the second half, but ultimately, they once again tripped over themselves, as has often been the case in this matchup.

It was a strong first half for Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who had plenty of time in the pocket, helping the Crimson Tide put all 24 of their points on the board in the first frame.

Recently, head coach Kirby Smart got real on how Simpson's performance limited Georgia's ability to put pressure on him.

“There was really good execution and high-level quarterback play. Give him a lot of credit, shake his hand, and say he did a great job. Ball came out before some of our rush got there,” said Smart, per Jordan D. Hill of 247Sports.

Defensive tackle Jordan Hall, on the other hand, is looking in the mirror after the Bulldogs' latest loss to Alabama.

“We've just got to have fun and go out there and execute and do our job. So that's one thing we gotta do better at, just execution,” Hall said. “This is a new group. All of us are new. We're still learning how to play with each other. We're all young, you know what I'm saying? So we've got to do better of being leaders in that right when we're on the field and go out there and execute.”

A familiar result for Georgia

The Georgia football program has now lost 10 of its last 11 games against Alabama, with the lone win coming in the 2021-22 national championship game, a victory that is looking more and more like a direct result of Crimson Tide injuries than anything else.

The good news for Georgia is that one loss is by no means a death sentence with the expanded playoff format, but they'd certainly like to execute better offensively the rest of the way than they did on Saturday night.

Georgia will next take the field on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats at home.