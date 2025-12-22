With the Georgia football team preparing for the College Football Playoff game against the Ole Miss Rebels, there's no denying that their opponents have experienced a recent major change at head coach. After the Georgia football program crushed the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC title game, the team is ready to get back on the field and face the Rebels, as head coach Kirby Smart talks about the opponents.

Looking at Ole Miss, a lot of their success has been led by head coach Lane Kiffin, but as he accepted the job at LSU and won't coach in the CFP, Smart still doesn't expect a lot of changes.

“The offensive coordinator and the staff is still all there,” Smart said, according to 247 Sports. “I mean, they're not going to make overhaul or make large changes, right? They got something that really works well. They got a really high-powered, explosive, great wideouts, really good tight end, one of the best backs in the country, arguably the quarterback that may be playing the best in the country, in terms of his ability to make throws in all areas.”

Georgia football's Kirby Smart continues to praise Ole Miss

Article Continues Below

As the Georgia football team looks to build off blowing out Alabama in the SEC championship game, they don't look to be doubting the Rebels, as despite missing Kiffin, routed Tulane in the CFP first-round, 41-10. Smart would continue talking about how impressive their offense has been, led by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

“I mean, the guy's elite,” Smart continued. “He's elite last time he played him. He's just as elite or more elite now because he's gotten more experience and more confidence. So, they're playing at a really high level offensively, and, I mean, Lane has something to do with that because he helped build it and get them there, but Charlie's done a tremendous job calling the plays and doing those things.”

The Bulldogs look to get back to the national title game, where the program hasn't been since 2022, when they beat LSU. Their quest continues against Ole Miss on January 1.