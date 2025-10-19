The No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs earned a big 43-35 Week 8 win over the No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels in what was one of the more exciting matchups on Saturday. After the contest, Kirby Smart decided to rub the victory in Lane Kiffin's face by trolling him with a “hot yoga” message.

For context, Kiffin shared a shirtless photo of himself after a hot yoga session on social media just moments before kickoff. It's something we've become accustomed to, as the 50-year-old head coach is well-known for his trolling antics. However, Smart, who is a long-time friend of Kiffin's, used that photo as ammo for a solid joke after Georgia beat Ole Miss.

While talking with media members after the matchup, Kirby Smart was asked about the number of close games the Bulldogs are experiencing lately. The two-time National Champion head coach answered the question honestly, but then followed it up with a savage dig at Lane Kiffin, according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports and On3 Sports.

Smart, who is 49 years old, has led Georgia to a 6-1 record so far as the Bulldogs are primed to climb the ranks after earning a big win over Ole Miss. With five games remaining on the schedule, the program is setting itself up for a potential College Football Playoff appearance later this season. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have a bye in Week 9 but will return to action in Week 10 when they take on the Florida Gators.