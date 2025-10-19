The No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs came away with a big 43-35 win over the No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels in Athens on Saturday. The victory extended Georgia football's win streak to three games and gave the Bulldogs their second win against a ranked opponent in three tries so far in the 2025 season.

However, the Bulldogs also received concerning news about one of their best players, with wide receiver Colbie Young exiting the contest in the first quarter with a lower-body injury.

The senior wideout's night ended very early, as he suffered an injury after making a 36-yard catch on a flea-flicker play in the first drive of the contest that helped set up a Bulldog field goal.

Following the Ole Miss game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided an updat on Young's status, saying that the wide receiver fractured his leg and is expected to be sidelined for a long time (h/t Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports).

The Bulldogs have a bye week ahead, which should benefit their tired bodies amid a grueling season. But the nature of Young's injury suggests that he'll need more than just a week to heal up and be ready to see action on the field again.

Young entered the Ole Miss game as Georgia football's leading receiver with 300 yards to his name to go with a touchdown on 22 receptions.

Without him, the Bulldogs should have more on the plate downfield for the likes of wide receivers Zachariah Branch and London Humphreys and tight ends Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie. Branch led Georgia against the Rebels with 71 receiving yards on eight catches, while Luckie went off for three scores on five receptions.

Bulldogs star quarterback Gunnar Stockton had the team's passing attack going despite Young's absence for the majority of the Ole Miss game, as he passed for a total of 289 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions, while completing 26 of his 21 throws.

Georgia improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in SEC play after its takedown of Lane Kiffin's Rebels and will resurface on Nov. 1, when the Bulldogs share the field with the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.