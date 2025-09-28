Sep 28, 2025 at 10:23 AM ET

Kirby Smart and the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs saw their 33-game home winning streak snapped heartbreakingly Saturday night, falling 24-21 to the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Fans immediately vented frustration, with many blasting Kirby Smart’s decision-making in crunch time.

The Bulldogs had rolled into the matchup at 3-0 after taking down Marshall, Austin Peay, and a ranked Tennessee squad, but once again, Alabama proved to be their stumbling block, according to ESPN.

“In 2023, Alabama ends Georgia's 29-game winning streak. In 2024, Alabama ends Georgia's 43-game regular-season winning streak. In 2025, Alabama ends Georgia's 33-game home winning streak,” one fan lamented online.

Others pointed directly at Smart, criticizing his 4th-down call in the red zone instead of kicking a field goal. Gunnar Stockton finished with 130 passing yards and a touchdown but struggled to create explosive plays, while Chauncey Bowens stood out with 119 rushing yards and a score.

Ty Simpson’s steady performance was the difference for Alabama, which left Athens with a statement win. The Tide quarterback threw for 276 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, waving goodbye to the Sanford Stadium crowd after his postgame interview.

His poise lifted a Crimson Tide team that had struggled on the road under head coach Kalen DeBoer, who praised his players’ resilience after the Florida State opener.

Alabama’s offense was aggressive early, building a two-touchdown cushion before halftime, even pulling out a trick play to left tackle Kadyn Proctor, who rumbled 11 yards to set up a score.

Georgia clawed back behind its rushing attack, but the defining moment came in the fourth quarter. Down 24-21, Smart went for it on 4th-and-1 at the Tide 8-yard line.

Running back Cash Jones was stopped for a three-yard loss after a missed block. Smart defended the call postgame, saying he would “do that 10 out of 10 times,” noting tempo had worked well all year.

Despite holding Alabama scoreless in the second half, Georgia’s defense couldn’t get off the field late. A third-down conversion to Jam Miller with under two minutes remaining sealed the result.

Alabama ran 77 plays to Georgia’s 53 and converted 13-of-19 third downs, the most surrendered by Georgia in 30 years.

Off the field, Georgia fans had been energized earlier in the week by NBA star Anthony Edwards’ return to Sanford Stadium.

The former Bulldog and current Minnesota Timberwolves guard was shown walking the field in a video captioned “Ant Man in the house #GoDawgs,” providing a jolt of pride before kickoff.

But with left tackle Earnest Greene sidelined, Georgia’s offensive line struggled against Alabama’s front, leaving Smart’s squad in recovery mode heading into their Oct. 4 matchup with Kentucky.

For now, the Bulldogs must regroup quickly as their playoff hopes hang in the balance.