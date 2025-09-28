Kirby Smart and the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs took a tough 24-21 defeat to the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night, prompting criticism from fans.

Georgia had momentum going into the game, boasting a 3-0 record after wins against Marshall, Austin Peay and a ranked Tennessee squad. However, that came to a halt after falling to their longtime SEC rival.

It didn't take long for fans to express their thoughts on the game, especially frustration towards. Here are some of their reactions.

“In 2023, Alabama ends Georgia's 29-game winning streak. In 2024, Alabama ends Georgia's 43-game regular season winning streak. In 2025, Alabama ends Georgia's 33-game home winning streak,” one fan said.

“This game is on kirby. Why would you run a half back sweep on 4th and 1 inside of the 20 just kick the field goal,man a 33 game home win streak gone down the drain because kirby can't get out of his head they took a natty, 3 sec championships, and now a home winning streak smh,” another remarked.

“Deserved the loss. Unacceptable play and unacceptable coaching. Kirby has to get over his own self when facing Bama. He’s a liability in these games, as much as the team’s play typically is as well,” one commented.

“Not posting the score in reporting “final” is the social media equivalent of immediately turning off your scoreboard when beaten at home. #RollTide #RTR,” one replied.

“Why do we play like the school of the blind when big bad Alabama comes to town every year😭😭,” a fan said.

How Georgia played against Alabama

It was a tough loss for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs to sustain, knowing their history against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Gunnar Stockton did not have a standout performance, which ultimately prevented Georgia from creating more distance against Alabama. He made 13 completions for 130 yards and a touchdown while making five rushes for 22 yards.

Chauncey Bowens was a major bright spot in the offense. He gained up to 119 yards and a touchdown after 12 carries. Josh McCray had his moment in the run game, attempting six rushes for 15 yards and a score.

Three players were active in the receiving game. Colbie Young made four receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown and Zachariah Branch came next with three catches for 35 yards. Meanwhile, Bowens had involvement after recording four catches for 22 yards.

The No. 5 Bulldogs will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Kentucky Wildcats on Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. ET.