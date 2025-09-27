Georgia football is preparing for its massive SEC showdown with Alabama, but the week has already been eventful for the Bulldogs.

On the injury front, left tackle Earnest Greene has been ruled out for Saturday’s matchup, forcing head coach Kirby Smart to reshuffle his offensive line at the worst possible time.

Quarterback Gunnar Stockton will now rely on Bo Hughley and Michael Uini to step up against a Crimson Tide defensive unit ranked top-20 nationally.

At the same time, the Bulldogs picked up a major win off the field. On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that four-star offensive tackle Kelsey Adams has committed to Georgia over Tennessee and Ohio State.

“Four-Star OT Kelsey Adams has committed to Georgia, he tells me,” Fawcett posted. “The 6’6, 305 OT from Atlanta, GA chose the Bulldogs over Tennessee & Ohio State. He’s ranked as a Top 65 Recruit in ‘27 (per Rivals).”

Adams’ pledge underscores Georgia’s continued dominance on the recruiting trail, even while navigating a grueling in-season schedule.

But recruiting and injury updates weren’t the only things drawing attention in Athens. On Saturday, fans were buzzing after the Georgia football account shared a clip of Minnesota Timberwolves star and former Bulldog basketball standout Anthony Edwards walking across the turf at Sanford Stadium.

The video, captioned “Ant Man in the house #GoDawgs,” quickly went viral. Edwards, who played college basketball for Georgia before becoming the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, could be seen smiling and soaking up the atmosphere.

It was a simple but powerful reminder of how much Georgia athletics means to its alumni, and it provided an extra jolt of energy ahead of Saturday night’s primetime clash.

For Georgia, the focus remains on the task at hand. Greene’s injury makes things more complicated, but the Bulldogs have been here before and thrived under adversity.

Last year’s meeting with Alabama turned into an offensive shootout, and there’s no reason to expect anything less this time.

Still, Smart’s team knows the margin for error is thin. With Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson playing some of the best football of his career, Georgia’s reshuffled offensive line must hold up, and the defense must rise to the challenge.

The Bulldogs will rely on their culture of toughness and depth to deliver in one of the season’s defining games.