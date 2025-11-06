Georgia Tech coach Brent Key made it clear this week that no amount of national attention or job speculation will pull him away from the Yellow Jackets. Rumors continue to swirl linking him to coaching vacancies at Florida, Florida State, and even Auburn. In response, Key delivered a passionate message about his loyalty to Georgia Tech, the football program he once played for and now leads into national contention.

“Since I came back here, since I was named the head coach here, outside of the time with my family, every waking second of my life has gone towards building this program, to get to the point that it is right now,” Key said via Jackets Online‘s Kelly Quinlan.

“So that in turn we can continue three years from now, five years from now, 10 years from now, continue to elevate this place to be in that conversation. Not to be in there for two or three weeks, but to be a consistent team. Not when you lose one game [and] have people say the storybook is over. Nah, it’s just the beginning. Slice me open and see what colors I bleed.”

Those words capture what Key has built in Atlanta. He was a former Georgia Tech offensive lineman from 1997 to 2000. Since then, he has guided the program from the bottom of the ACC to the brink of the College Football Playoff. The Yellow Jackets have posted back-to-back winning seasons and are 8-1 this fall, ranked No. 7 in the country.

Brent Key probably won't leave Georgia Tech for further down south

Article Continues Below

Some view Key as a prime candidate for an SEC powerhouse. However, his actions suggest otherwise. Key often reminds players that outside noise means nothing. That focus must stay within the walls of the program. He approaches job rumors the same way he coaches. With toughness, discipline, and loyalty.

Those who have worked under Key describe him as a demanding leader who commands respect through authenticity. He holds everyone accountable, from walk-ons to star players, and has built a culture of grit that mirrors his offensive line background.

Key’s charisma extends beyond the locker room. Whether he is rallying students before a home game or connecting with alumni and boosters, he has reinvigorated the Georgia Tech community.

For now, Key’s message is clear. He believes in what he is building and has no plans to leave the place where he once wore the gold and white. The Yellow Jackets’ rise under his leadership is no longer a surprise. It is a statement.