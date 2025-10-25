The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets continue to make history in 2025. Just a month after earning their first 7-0 start since 1966 with a win over Duke, Georgia Tech took things one step further on Saturday, defeating Syracuse 41-16 to move to 8-0 on the season.

The Yellow Jackets’ official account on X, formerly Twitter, celebrated the moment with a simple but powerful post: “GEORGIA TECH IS 8-0 FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1966 🐝.” The win extends an incredible run under head coach Brent Key, who has transformed the program into a legitimate ACC title contender.

Saturday’s victory over Syracuse was another statement performance. Quarterback Haynes King led the offense with precision and balance, spreading the ball effectively while extending plays with his legs. The defense was equally impressive, shutting down Syracuse’s ground game and forcing multiple turnovers that helped break the game open in the second half.

Key’s team now sits at 5-0 in ACC play and remains firmly in control of its own destiny for a conference championship berth. Georgia Tech’s 41-16 win also showcased the depth of its roster, with several players stepping up in key moments. Running back Jamal Haynes continued his strong stretch of performances, while the offensive line dominated the trenches against an aggressive Syracuse front.

Just last month, quarterback Haynes King discussed his approach to leadership and playmaking, explaining that he studies some of the greats, Tom Brady for his poise and command, and Lamar Jackson for his mobility and creativity. That mix of discipline and improvisation has defined King’s 2025 campaign, turning him into one of the most efficient dual-threat quarterbacks in college football.

“Certain reads and how he runs, a little bit of Lamar Jackson,” King said on ESPN’s College GameDay earlier this season. “But then, when I was younger, how Tom Brady operated — he controlled the whole field. Everybody listened.”

For a Georgia Tech program that hasn’t seen this kind of success in nearly six decades, the feeling around Atlanta is electric. Brent Key’s squad is now eyeing not just the ACC crown, but potentially a College Football Playoff berth.

Next up for the undefeated Yellow Jackets is a road test against Boston College as they look to keep their perfect season alive.