Georgia Tech football looks to stay undefeated this season, when they play Syracuse on Saturday. Georgia Tech is going into the game banged up. The Yellow Jackets are hoping for a big game from their quarterback, Haynes King, in order to post a win.

King appeared on ESPN's College GameDay show on Saturday for an interview. Desmond Howard asked King what one word he would use to describe Georgia Tech's head coach, Brent Key.

“Genuine,” King replied.

"Genuine." Haynes King tells @DesmondHoward the one word he'd use to describe head coach, Brent Key 🙌🏈 pic.twitter.com/jLG0TanSpO — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 25, 2025

“It's hard to describe him by just one word,” King added. “He stays true to who he is. He hadn't really changed, week-to-week he still has been himself. He will get fired up every now and then which all of us love.”

Key is in his fourth season leading Georgia Tech. The head coach has won seven games, for the third consecutive year. The Yellow Jackets go for win no. 8 on the campaign, as they play Syracuse Saturday.

Key played at Georgia Tech, and also spent time at the school as an assistant. He was named interim coach in 2022, and then went on to keep the job following that season. Key also was an assistant at other schools, including Alabama.

The Yellow Jackets and Syracuse are playing at time of writing.

Georgia Tech hopes for a berth in the College Football Playoff

The Yellow Jackets are 7-0 this season, and 4-0 in the ACC. Georgia Tech controls its own destiny, as it looks to go to the College Football Playoff for the first time under Key.

The squad needs to keep winning in order to get there. While Georgia Tech has a non conference victory over Colorado, the Buffaloes have struggled this year. Georgia Tech's conference wins include a victory over Clemson, but again Clemson is not having the best year.

Georgia Tech is going into the Syracuse game with some injuries in the secondary. If the Yellow Jackets can pull out a victory, it would keep them in sole possession of first place in the ACC standings.