The Georgia Tech football team has raced out to a great season so far in 2025. Georgia Tech is undefeated in ACC play, and has a non conference victory over Colorado. The Yellow Jackets play Syracuse Saturday, and are getting tough news ahead of the contest.

“Sources: Georgia Tech will be without three starters who were considered questionable for Syracuse today — WR Malik Rutherford, center Harrison Moore and nickel Jy Gilmore. With corner Ahmari Harvey out for the second-straight week, Tech is down two key secondary members,” ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Georgia Tech is 7-0 overall, and 4-0 in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets are led by head coach Brent Key, who has brought the team back from the cellar of the ACC.

Georgia Tech football plays Syracuse Saturday at 12:00 ET. Syracuse enters the game with a 3-4 record overall.

Georgia Tech hopes for a trip to the College Football Playoff

The Yellow Jackets are in strong position to make the ACC championship game. Georgia Tech essentially controls its own destiny, as the squad is first in the league.

The squad already has conference wins over Clemson, Duke, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. No conference opponent left on its schedule is ranked. Georgia Tech closes their season with a big in-state rivalry game against Georgia from the SEC.

This is the third consecutive season that Coach Key has won at least seven games at Georgia Tech. He is in his fourth overall year as head coach. Key previously worked as an assistant at Alabama under Nick Saban. He also was an assistant at Georgia Tech, before getting named interim coach in 2022. He has kept the job since.

Key played at Georgia Tech, from 1997-2000. He then worked at the school as a graduate assistant, before leaving to work as an assistant at Western Carolina. Key also spent several seasons as an assistant at UCF.

Time will tell if Georgia Tech can make the College Football Playoff this season. Georgia Tech fans would love to see the squad pick up another conference victory on Saturday.